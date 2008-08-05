Volkswagen to move some production<br>from Slovakia to Bosnia

German carmaker Volkswagen is said to move an assembly line from Slovakia to Bosnia.

Volkswagen, which operated a small facility in Sarajevo, is said to move production from Slovakia to Bosnia, reports BBJ. The Sarajevo plant assembles Volkswagen as well as Skoda cars. VW (58%) and ASA Holding jointly own Volkswagen Sarajevo.



According to BBJ - citing ASA Holding General Manager Nihad Imamovic - the decision will be made by the end of August and that the facility in Bosnia will employ around 700 people. However, the newspaper report gave no reason for the decision to move the production.