ON Semiconductor in Czech post<br>lower profit in 2007

The Czech subsidiary of ON Semiconductor has reported around €69 million in sales, the same figure as posted for 2006.

However, net earnings for the Czech subsidiary have decreased from around €3,5 million in 2006 to around €314000 in 2007, reports the Prague Daily Monitor. A decreased production, the strong position of the CZK against the Dollar, as well as the stagnation in the electronics industry all have contributed to this fiscal result.