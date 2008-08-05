Göpel expands further

The Germany based equipment maker Göpel electronic expands further. The company will invest nearly €5 million into the expansion of its business location and will subsequently create 80 new jobs.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs supports the project with a grant amounting to €958,000 from the "Community Scheme for improving Regional Economic Structure "(GA) and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).



With the current investment project, GÖPEL electronic sets up a new technology and administrative building. The existing facility will be revamped into a warehouse building. Additional to that, the company also plans to invest in new machinery and equipment. This is to further business growth for the coming years.



The existing facility was already expanded once in 2002/2003, but has since then reached full capacity and has been fully utilized. GOEPEL electronic has - so far - invested around €8.5 million at their headquartes in Jena, Germany and currently employs around 140 employees.