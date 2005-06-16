More and more chooses PicoChip’s PHY

PicoChip Designs’ PHY(physical layer technology), going under the name Glenfield, is delivered and is being evaluated at a number of companies. “Lots and lots of people are using us, some very, very major ones… so that’s very nice,” said Rupert Baines to ElectronicsWeekly, PicoChip’s v-p of marketing.

Intel for instance, is one of those major ones who have started using the Glenfield board. They have used it for their WiMAX basestation they will Show-Off. The other customers of the technology couldn’t yet be announced but according to PicoChip some 200 Glenfield boards are out for testing and evaluation.