Electronics Production | August 04, 2008
European chip sales up by 1.2% in June08
Global sales of semiconductors for the first half of 2008 grew to $127.5 billion, an increase of 5.4% over the first half of 2007 when sales were $121 billion, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reportes.
June sales of $21.6 billion were up by 8% from the $20 billion reported for June 2007. June sales increased by 0.5% from May, when sales were $21.5 billion. Second-quarter sales of $64.7 billion increased by 3% over first-quarter sales of $62.8 billion. Thus far increased energy costs have had little impact on demand for electronic products that drive semiconductor demand.
“Continuing strength in international markets – coupled with healthy demand in the U.S. - helped drive higher worldwide sales of semiconductors in June,” said SIA President George Scalise. “Key demand drivers for semiconductors – especially personal computers, which account for 40% of semiconductor sales, and mobile phones, which drive about 20 percent of demand – continued to show double-digit unit growth. JPMorgan recently revised upward its forecast for unit sales of personal computers to 13%, with sharp increases in sales of portable systems. Forecasts for unit sales growth of mobile handsets range from 10% to 12% for 2008.
”Emerging markets are a major factor in driving worldwide semiconductor sales,” Scalise continued. “PC unit sales in emerging markets are expected to grow by 19% – more than double the growth rate in developed markets this year. In 2008, developing countries – with sales of over 153 million units - will account for half of worldwide PC sales. In mobile phones developing countries are expected to account for 66% of total worldwide unit sales of over 1.3 billion, up from 61% last year. The emergence of large middle-class populations in China, India, Eastern Europe, and Latin America has more than offset the effects of slower growth in the U.S. economy. We expect that demand for consumer electronic products in these new markets will continue to outpace growth in developed markets for the next several years.”
“Inventory for the industry is in balance with minor excess in a few product sectors,” Scalise noted.
SIA noted that total semiconductor sales in June, excluding memory products, grew by 12% year-on-year. Price attrition in memory products contributed to a 6% year-on-year decline in total memory sales despite sharply increased unit sales.
“Advances in semiconductor technology continue to deliver huge benefits to consumers, as semiconductor devices deliver higher performance and increased functionality at lower cost,” said Scalise. “At the same time, rapid price declines for microchips tend to mask the real growth of the industry. The cost of 1 gigabit of DRAM has declined by 43% during the past year, while the price of 2 gigabits of NAND flash has declined by 61% in the last 12 months. Lower prices enable increased memory content in consumer devices. Micron estimates that the memory content of the average PC will increase at least 50% this year, while the memory content in the average cell phone will increase by more than 150%.”
Scalise noted that during the past 10 years, the price of a typical desktop PC has declined by nearly two-thirds while performance and functionality have increased by a factor of more than a hundred. “The impact of advanced technology on energy efficiency is even more dramatic,” Scalise said. “A recent independent study showed that computers have become nearly 3 million percent more energy-efficient over the past 30 years,” Scalise concluded.
“Continuing strength in international markets – coupled with healthy demand in the U.S. - helped drive higher worldwide sales of semiconductors in June,” said SIA President George Scalise. “Key demand drivers for semiconductors – especially personal computers, which account for 40% of semiconductor sales, and mobile phones, which drive about 20 percent of demand – continued to show double-digit unit growth. JPMorgan recently revised upward its forecast for unit sales of personal computers to 13%, with sharp increases in sales of portable systems. Forecasts for unit sales growth of mobile handsets range from 10% to 12% for 2008.
”Emerging markets are a major factor in driving worldwide semiconductor sales,” Scalise continued. “PC unit sales in emerging markets are expected to grow by 19% – more than double the growth rate in developed markets this year. In 2008, developing countries – with sales of over 153 million units - will account for half of worldwide PC sales. In mobile phones developing countries are expected to account for 66% of total worldwide unit sales of over 1.3 billion, up from 61% last year. The emergence of large middle-class populations in China, India, Eastern Europe, and Latin America has more than offset the effects of slower growth in the U.S. economy. We expect that demand for consumer electronic products in these new markets will continue to outpace growth in developed markets for the next several years.”
“Inventory for the industry is in balance with minor excess in a few product sectors,” Scalise noted.
SIA noted that total semiconductor sales in June, excluding memory products, grew by 12% year-on-year. Price attrition in memory products contributed to a 6% year-on-year decline in total memory sales despite sharply increased unit sales.
“Advances in semiconductor technology continue to deliver huge benefits to consumers, as semiconductor devices deliver higher performance and increased functionality at lower cost,” said Scalise. “At the same time, rapid price declines for microchips tend to mask the real growth of the industry. The cost of 1 gigabit of DRAM has declined by 43% during the past year, while the price of 2 gigabits of NAND flash has declined by 61% in the last 12 months. Lower prices enable increased memory content in consumer devices. Micron estimates that the memory content of the average PC will increase at least 50% this year, while the memory content in the average cell phone will increase by more than 150%.”
Scalise noted that during the past 10 years, the price of a typical desktop PC has declined by nearly two-thirds while performance and functionality have increased by a factor of more than a hundred. “The impact of advanced technology on energy efficiency is even more dramatic,” Scalise said. “A recent independent study showed that computers have become nearly 3 million percent more energy-efficient over the past 30 years,” Scalise concluded.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments