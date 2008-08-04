Foxconn manufactures 800,000 iPhones a week

EMS-provider Foxconn is said to produce 800,000 of Apple's next-generation iPhone 3G, which may raise concerns with quality control.

Foxconn has ramped up production to accommodate the manufacturing of Apple's 3G iPhone. However, newspaper reports state that the production of 800,000 units per week is above full capacity limit and quality control could become an issue.



With the current figure of 800,000 units per week, Foxconn facilities would produce over 40 million units per year, which would be well beyond the estimate of 25 million units. The fact that Apple is going to introduce the iPhone 3G in a further 50 countries this year - currently 23 countries sell the next-generation iPhone - adds production pressure on Foxconn.