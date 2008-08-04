SMT & Inspection | August 04, 2008
Orbotech swing to profit in Q2
Revenues for the second quarter of 2008 totaled $105.1 million, compared to $100.5 million recorded in the first quarter of 2008 and $88.6 million in the second quarter a year ago.
Net income for the second quarter of 2008 was $5.3 million, compared to net income of $3.7 million, in the first quarter of 2008, and a net loss of $3.4 million, in the second quarter of 2007.
Revenues for the first six months of 2008 totaled $205.6 million, compared to $174.7 million recorded in the first half of 2007. Net income for the first six months of 2008 was $9.0 million, compared to net income of $2.2 million, in the first six months of 2007.
Sales of equipment to the printed circuit board (“PCB”) industry relating to bare PCBs were $34.5 million in the second quarter of 2008, compared to $36.5 million in the first quarter of 2008, and $44.4 million in the second quarter of 2007. Sales of flat panel display (“FPD”) inspection equipment were $29.8 million, compared to $20.4 million in the first quarter of 2008, and $11.2 million in the second quarter of last year. Sales of equipment to the PCB industry relating to assembled PCBs were $7.5 million, compared to $8.1 million in the first quarter this year, and $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2007. Sales of automatic check reading products were $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2008, compared to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2008, and $2.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2007. Sales of medical imaging equipment were $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2008, compared to $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2008 (the Company acquired this business in August 2007). In addition, service revenue for the second quarter of 2008 increased to $26.2 million from $25.5 million in the first quarter of 2008, and $22.5 million in the second quarter of 2007.
The Company completed the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $196.0 million, compared to $202.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2008. Non-operating disbursements totaled approximately $2.4 million, comprised mainly of capital expenditures. The Company’s marketable securities currently include approximately $27.6 million of auction rate securities (ARS) which are tied to student loans. While the Company believes that there is no credit risk attached to its ARS portfolio, due to a lack of liquidity which these securities have experienced during the last few months the Company recorded a temporary write-down of approximately $1.1 million against these ARS and reclassified them as long-term marketable securities.
The continued weakness in the United States dollar vis-à-vis the Sheqel adversely impacted net income during the second quarter of 2008 by approximately three cents per share compared with the first quarter of 2008. If the Sheqel-Dollar exchange rate remains at current levels, a similar adverse impact on net income would be expected to result in the third quarter of 2008.
The decrease in revenues from the Company’s bare PCB business reflects the continuing global economic uncertainty, which is impacting bare PCB customers’ capital investment plans. Nevertheless, the Company is maintaining and strengthening its leadership in this industry, through its broad portfolio of product offerings, including production, as well as yield-enhancing, solutions and ongoing investments in its worldwide customer support infrastructure.
By contrast, the growth in sales of FPD-AOI equipment, driven by the greater worldwide demand for panels, is a function of the increased capital investments by LCD manufacturers. During the quarter the Company announced an agreement to acquire Photon Dynamics, Inc., a leading provider of test and repair systems for the LCD flat panel display industry. Orbotech will pay $15.60 per share in cash for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Photon Dynamics’ common stock, making an aggregate consideration of approximately $290 million. This acquisition, the largest ever by Orbotech, is a key part of the Company’s strategy for growth in its flat panel display business and is expected to close during the second half of 2008.
Revenues for the first six months of 2008 totaled $205.6 million, compared to $174.7 million recorded in the first half of 2007. Net income for the first six months of 2008 was $9.0 million, compared to net income of $2.2 million, in the first six months of 2007.
Sales of equipment to the printed circuit board (“PCB”) industry relating to bare PCBs were $34.5 million in the second quarter of 2008, compared to $36.5 million in the first quarter of 2008, and $44.4 million in the second quarter of 2007. Sales of flat panel display (“FPD”) inspection equipment were $29.8 million, compared to $20.4 million in the first quarter of 2008, and $11.2 million in the second quarter of last year. Sales of equipment to the PCB industry relating to assembled PCBs were $7.5 million, compared to $8.1 million in the first quarter this year, and $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2007. Sales of automatic check reading products were $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2008, compared to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2008, and $2.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2007. Sales of medical imaging equipment were $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2008, compared to $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2008 (the Company acquired this business in August 2007). In addition, service revenue for the second quarter of 2008 increased to $26.2 million from $25.5 million in the first quarter of 2008, and $22.5 million in the second quarter of 2007.
The Company completed the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $196.0 million, compared to $202.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2008. Non-operating disbursements totaled approximately $2.4 million, comprised mainly of capital expenditures. The Company’s marketable securities currently include approximately $27.6 million of auction rate securities (ARS) which are tied to student loans. While the Company believes that there is no credit risk attached to its ARS portfolio, due to a lack of liquidity which these securities have experienced during the last few months the Company recorded a temporary write-down of approximately $1.1 million against these ARS and reclassified them as long-term marketable securities.
The continued weakness in the United States dollar vis-à-vis the Sheqel adversely impacted net income during the second quarter of 2008 by approximately three cents per share compared with the first quarter of 2008. If the Sheqel-Dollar exchange rate remains at current levels, a similar adverse impact on net income would be expected to result in the third quarter of 2008.
The decrease in revenues from the Company’s bare PCB business reflects the continuing global economic uncertainty, which is impacting bare PCB customers’ capital investment plans. Nevertheless, the Company is maintaining and strengthening its leadership in this industry, through its broad portfolio of product offerings, including production, as well as yield-enhancing, solutions and ongoing investments in its worldwide customer support infrastructure.
By contrast, the growth in sales of FPD-AOI equipment, driven by the greater worldwide demand for panels, is a function of the increased capital investments by LCD manufacturers. During the quarter the Company announced an agreement to acquire Photon Dynamics, Inc., a leading provider of test and repair systems for the LCD flat panel display industry. Orbotech will pay $15.60 per share in cash for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Photon Dynamics’ common stock, making an aggregate consideration of approximately $290 million. This acquisition, the largest ever by Orbotech, is a key part of the Company’s strategy for growth in its flat panel display business and is expected to close during the second half of 2008.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments