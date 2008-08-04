3M to move some production<br>from Poland to Asia

3M is reported to shift its production of optical films to Asia, as orders from LG Display are declining.

3M is said to plan to shift all manufacturing for its optical films business to Asia. One of the company's nine plants is located in Wroclaw, Poland which was opened just 2 years ago.



“Orders from LG Display in Kobierzyce were smaller than expected a year ago”, reports pb, citing Piotr Freyberg from 3M Wroclaw. However, it is said that the production will be limited during 2008 and adjusted next year. It is planned to restructure production without layoffs.