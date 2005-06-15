40 leave former Sanmina-SCI plant

40 jobs will be transferred from Sweden to Estonia from Sanmina-SCI’s Automitive unit in Sweden, recently sold to Canadian Automotive firm ISE Stamping.

Only part time workers will be affected by the job cuts, according to Fredrik Andreassen, CEO at the unit. The plant is named under its own sub-brand “Segerström Automotive”. Sanmina-SCI bought the Segerström Automotive plant in 2001 and sold it to ISE Stampling in May 2005. The plant made a loss of nearly 4 million Euros in 2004.