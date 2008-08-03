Micron may acquire Inotera stake from Qimonda

According to industry reports Qimonda plans to sell its stake in Inotera Memories to Micron Technology.

German based chip manufacturer Qimonda plans to sell its stake of Inotera Memories to Micron Technology, reports the Quamnet. Qimonda was not available to give out any comments. Inotera is a joint venture between Qimonda and Taiwan based Nanya Technology. Nanya officials did not want to give out any comments on this matter.