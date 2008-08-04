Rebound expands facility

July saw the opening of Rebound's new warehouse and logistics facility in Thatcham, UK. It's just minutes away from the Group's head office in Newbury and gives easy access to the national motorway grid, airports and shipping routes.

The new unit will support Rebound's global distribution requirements and service the Group's worldwide network of sales offices. The build, completed in June offers Rebound a light, modern, technology focused facility where product can be received, checked and tested in a secure, clean and controlled environment. Product is scanned, photographed and verified within minutes of it being delivered; packed and ready to ship with courier collections for same day pick up.



Customers will now be able to visit the facilities and take advantage of the conference suite provided to continue meetings and join the Group's workshop style discussion forums, regularly held throughout the year.