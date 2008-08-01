Atmel to lay off employees in France

Atmel plans to lay off a number of employees in France. The plants that will be affected by this decision are Rousset and Nantes.

In this context, the French management is commencing a consultation procedure with the works councils in France in relation to potential redundancies in the operations in Rousset and Nantes, France. Atmel is also continually reviewing potential changes in its business and asset portfolio throughout its worldwide operations, including those located in Europe in order to enhance its overall competitiveness and viability.