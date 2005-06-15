ADI's Othello-G transceiver praised as ultimate product

ADI has announced that its innovative, direct conversion Othello®-G GSM/GPRS transceiver has been voted the number one product in the RF and Microwave category of EE Times’ Ultimate Products 2.1 report.

Representing unprecedented levels of integration, the Othello-G radio chip shrinks a complete quad-band radio for cellular telephones to a mere 1.5 square centimeters – 30 percent smaller than anything available on the market. The Othello-G radio design also uses approximately 75 percent fewer components than its predecessor, leading to significant reductions in bill-of-materials (BOM) costs for cellular handset designers.



For the Ultimate Products report, EE Times and eeProductCenter editors select up to ten of the most significant products introduced during the quarter and then selected, qualified readers of the publication rate the products on “technical significance” and “likelihood of use.”