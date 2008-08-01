Daleba customers not dampened by Chinese floods

Daleba Electronics, a suppliers of PCBs based in the UK, was recently affected by the devastating floods which swept through China.

The torrential rains, which caused some of the worst flooding in 50 years, killed many people across large areas of China. The high waters ruined millions of acres of cropland, started landslides, battered one of the largest manufacturing zones in the country and left millions of people homeless.



Many factories based within the coastal Guangdong Province; and including one of Daleba’s key manufacturing partners, were hit by the heavy floods. Under 2m of waters and faced with flood damaged product, Daleba; within minutes of being notified, project managed a salvation strategy and recovery plan to minimise the impact this development would have on their customers.



The day following the flood, 5 members from the 25 strong Daleba team were quickly pulled together to form a dedicated salvage team; with key UK personnel present within 48 hours. Over 1,000 press tools were damaged and priorities were made for 600 to be cleaned and returned from 3 different suppliers within 2 weeks. As a consequence of the floods, the premises had to be fully refurbished and the entire ground floor had to be rewired.



Eleven new test machines were ordered and delivered within one week of the flood happening and orders were prioritised and shipped express. Not one order was delivered late!



Determined to ensure damage limitation, Daleba’s strong crisis management team organised the relocation of undamaged product and the re-make of damaged product to guarantee all delivery schedules were seamlessly met. Andrew Grisbrooke, Director of the TCL Group said – “Incredibly not one item was delivered late which is a testament of the organisation in China and Hong Kong and the strength of our added value offering.”