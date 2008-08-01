Farnell India plans tier II expansion

Farnell Electronics India – a wholly owned subsidiary of Farnell UK – plans to expand into the Indian EDE and Maintenance and the MRO market.

During the past few months the company has established a network of branches in India and plans to expand into tier II locations such as Coimbatore, reports Sify.



Managing Director, Ravi Pagar, is quoted in saying that Farnell India will have 8 branches by the end of the year.