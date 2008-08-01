MVTec changes distributor in the UK

From August 1, 2008, the distribution of machine vision software products of MVTec Software, Munich (Germany), in the UK and Ireland will be performed by MultiPix Imaging, Petersfield (UK).

Furthermore, MultiPix will provide technical support of MVTec’s products HALCON and ActivVisionTools. MultiPix has already been MVTec’s distribution partner for the UK and Ireland until 2005.



“The UK is one of the most outstanding industrial markets in the world”, says Dr. Olaf Munkelt, MVTec’s managing director. “Thus, MVTec wants to expand its sales activities in this market. We are sure that MultiPix will meet our requirements in the future in a same qualified and exceptional way as we already know it from the past.”



The distribution channel transition is carefully chosen to prepare the launch of the new HALCON 9.0 version at the beginning of 2009. HALCON 9.0 will offer performance increases, better usability, and completely new matching technologies.



“MultiPix Imaging is delighted to be working alongside MVTec Software again”, says Peter Hunt, managing director of MultiPix. “We look forward to selling and supporting HALCON and ActivVisionTools machine vision software along with the complementary products currently offered by MultiPix Imaging.”