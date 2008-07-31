Lacroix turnover decreased 6.9%<br>in the Q3 fiscal 07/08

Turnover of France based Lacroix has decreased by 6.9% in the Q3 of fiscal 2007/2008, compared to the same period last year.

The electronics division was down -9.1% in the third quarter, despite the newly started production plant in Tunisia. However Lacroix Electronique has recently acquired PrehTronics GmbH, previously part of the Preh Group, said Lerevenu. With this acquisition the company looks to strengthen its position in the European EMS market.