Sidler Automotive to move production to Hungary

According to information evertiq has received Sidler Automotive, part of EMS giant Flextronics, is said to move the majority of its production to Hungary.

As reported yesterday, the Sidler Automotive site in Tübingen and the Multek plant in Boeblingen (both Germany) will be moved together. Sidler Automotive aims to relocate development, administration, tooling and prototyping to the new location adjustend to the Multek site in Boeblingen, Germany.



However, the entire production is scheduled to be shifted to the Sidler production site in Sarvar, Hungary. As previously reported, Sidler's rental contract for the site in Tuebingen will terminate by the end of 2009.