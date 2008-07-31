Kimball’s Poznan plant produces for Volkswagen, Mercedes and Opel

The Polish plant in Poznan of EMS provider Kimball is mainly producing for the automotive industry.

Major customers for this plant are Volkswagen, Mercedes and Opel. However, the new plant which the company is currently constructing in Poznan will also produce medical equipment. As reported earlier all production will be moved into the new plant in due time. How much each client contributes to turnover has not been revealed. The Kimball Electronics' Poznan plant was founded in 2000 and has 350 employees.