M-Flex purchase equipment from HMS

The HMS Shadow systems, which M-Flex has used for some years now in the production of somewhat difficult flexible circuits, are being supplemented by two more units.

The two ComPlate Shadow lines (1.6 m/min with double pass for PTH and blind vias), which have been adapted to meet M-Flex' specific requirements, will leave production this summer for the customer's plants No. 1 (MFC1) and No. 2 (MFC2), where they will be used to produce both double-sided and multilayer circuit boards.



“Besides the long-standing cooperation between M-Flex and HMS Höllmüller, it was particularly the reliability of our equipment and the customer-oriented service concept of HMS Shanghai that led M-Flex to award us this follow-up order”, says Albert Sadoine, general manager of HMS Shanghai.