Electronics Production | July 31, 2008
TDK to acquire EPCOS
TDK and EPCOS have signed a Business Combination Agreement (BCA). The purpose of the agreement is to combine EPCOS with TDK’s activities in the electronic components field.
As a first step, TDK will launch a public tender offer for all outstanding shares of EPCOS and will offer EPCOS' shareholders €17.85 in cash per share. The offer price represents a 52% premium over the three-months average closing share price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) prior to the date of this announcement and a 29% premium over the closing price (Xetra) on July 30, 2008.
Based on the number of EPCOS shares outstanding, this offer would value EPCOS at approx. €1.2 billion equity value. Including net financial liabilities, pension obligations and minority interests this implies an enterprise value for EPCOS of approx. €1.4 billion. TDK currently holds approx. 2.5% of the current registered share capital of EPCOS and has secured delivery of a further approx. 7.0%.
The offer document is expected to be published after approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority during August 2008. The offer is subject to certain conditions, including a 50% plus one share minimum acceptance threshold on a fully diluted basis, and regulatory approvals. TDK expects the offer to close by October. It is intended that the all-cash transaction will be financed by a bridge loan.
Following the successful completion of the public tender offer, TDK will immediately begin the process of carving out its relevant passive components business. The objective is to combine this business with EPCOS’ business under a new company, provisionally named TDK EP Components KK. This corporate separation is subject to the approval of TDK’s general shareholders’ meeting.
Based on the number of EPCOS shares outstanding, this offer would value EPCOS at approx. €1.2 billion equity value. Including net financial liabilities, pension obligations and minority interests this implies an enterprise value for EPCOS of approx. €1.4 billion. TDK currently holds approx. 2.5% of the current registered share capital of EPCOS and has secured delivery of a further approx. 7.0%.
The offer document is expected to be published after approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority during August 2008. The offer is subject to certain conditions, including a 50% plus one share minimum acceptance threshold on a fully diluted basis, and regulatory approvals. TDK expects the offer to close by October. It is intended that the all-cash transaction will be financed by a bridge loan.
Following the successful completion of the public tender offer, TDK will immediately begin the process of carving out its relevant passive components business. The objective is to combine this business with EPCOS’ business under a new company, provisionally named TDK EP Components KK. This corporate separation is subject to the approval of TDK’s general shareholders’ meeting.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments