Electrolube’s China plant relocates to Beijing

Electrolube has relocated their Chinese facility to a bigger site in Beijing. Due to rapid expansion over the past five years, the company has merged their office and factory in one large site.

Sharon Zhang, Vice-President of Electrolube Asia, comments, “The factory and office were on separate locations originally, but with the growth of the factory we had simply outgrown the location. It made sense to invest in a building that could house both the factory and the offices. The new site is close to the previous one but is a great improvement in size.”



Electrolube’s new facility is situated at the Mauhwa Industrial Park in the Shunyi District of Beijing.