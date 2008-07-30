Kemet to cut staff by 640 globally, ceases UK operation tomorrow

US based capacitor maker Kemet Corp., plans to cut its global work force by 640 employees as the company showed a loss in its second quarter.

Kemet will reduce its support costs by 24 million USD during the remainder of the fiscal year. The US plants will be most affected with the balance at various facilities within Europe, Mexico and Asia.



Kemet will also close its UK subsidiary Arcotronics in Northamptonshire on Thursday July 31. This was announced on evertiq in January and has nothing to do with the latest announced job cuts. Part of the manufacturing at Arcotronics will be moved to a premises in Lodge Farm Industrial Estate in Northampton but the majority of the work has been outsourced to Matamoros in Mexico.