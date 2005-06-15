PartnerTech sign agreement with UGS

PartnerTech, one of Sweden’s largest EMS-Providers, has signed a 3-Year agreement with UGS, under which PartnerTech will implement Tecnomatix digital manufacturing solutions.

UGS, a global provider of product lifecycle management (PLM) software and services, today announced that PartnerTech, a Swedish contract manufacturer in the telecom infrastructure, IT and medical equipment marketplaces, has signed an agreement that extends the company’s use of UGS’s digital manufacturing solutions through 2008. PartnerTech has been a Tecnomatix customer since 1998.



The agreement includes the maintenance and services for the installment of the Tecnomatix for Electronics digital manufacturing software portfolio – which includes Assembly Planning and Production Execution for quality management and traceability.



“UGS is giving us the complete digital manufacturing solution we need to be successful,” said Soren Wilhelmsson, general manager design & engineering, PartnerTech. “Their Tecnomatix solution will help us shorten not only new product introduction time, but also give us total process visibility and great traceability.”



“We are pleased to be able to continue to offer PartnerTech the leading digital manufacturing solutions available in the market today,” said Jaron Lotan, Senior VP Manufacturing Solutions Group, UGS. “As one of the largest contract manufacturing firms in Sweden, PartnerTech recognizes the importance of implementing digital manufacturing across all of its operations, and UGS continues to play a leading role in this.”