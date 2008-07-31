Bosch Rexroth acquires Hägglunds Drives

Bosch Rexroth plans to acquire all shares in Hägglunds Drives AB, which is based in Mellansel, Sweden. The contract was signed on July 18, 2008 in Stockholm (Sweden). The acquisition is subject to approval by the authorities.

"The acquisition of Hägglunds Drives expands our industrial hydraulics portfolio and by this we gain new potential in growing markets, such as renewable energies, and mining and materials handling," explains Dr. Albert Hieronimus, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bosch Rexroth. Bosch Rexroth already offers a broad range of hydraulics solutions for industrial and mobile applications. At present, however, it only supplies radial piston motors—the primary product manufactured by Hägglunds Drives—in performance classes for use in mobile applications, such as small construction machinery.



The headquarters of Hägglunds Drives in the Swedish city of Mellansel is also the company's largest production site. Other production sites are located in San Antonio, Texas and Columbus, Ohio in the USA. The hydraulics specialist has a global sales network and offices in over 20 countries, in addition to around 50 sales and service offices.