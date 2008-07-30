LG Romania grows 32% this year

The Korean OEM company LG sees that the Romanian market is growing for the company and expects the turnover this year to be €140 million.

So far, LG Romania has reported 32% growth in 2008; compared to last year. However, driven down by the price of oil and rising interest rates, demand has stagnated and market slumped, says Han Q, President of LG Electronics Romania in an interview with BBW. There are economic difficulties everywhere and the situation in Romania is similar, Han Q is cited as saying. Despite this, LG Electronics Romania is expecting a turnover of €140 million this year.