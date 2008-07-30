Sidler Automotive & Multek to share<br>facility in Germany

Sidler Automotive and Multek, both part of the big player Flextronics, will in future share production space at Multek’s location in Böblingen, Germany.

Flextronics’ subsidiary Multek is already operating a facility in Böblingen. Sidler Automotive will move R&D, administration, prototyping to a facility adjusted to Multek’s facility in Böblingen. The currently 260 staff of Sidler Automotive will be transferred to the new location in Böblingen.