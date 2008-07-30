DK Thermal appoints LED Business Manager

DK Thermal Solutions, based in the UK, has further strengthened its team with the appointment of a new LED Business Manager to help develop business within both domestic and global marketplaces.

In his new role Mr Yodts will be responsible for working with LED manufacturers, LED users and thermal laminate manufacturers to identify and provide solutions for existing and potential customer’s current and future LED needs. He will also work to understand and influence the development of solutions for the industry as a whole.



Recently appointed Iric Yodts has been working in the LED business for the past 10 years. Having spent the last 10 years working for Young Electronics as Divisional Manager Opto, UK; technically educated Mr Yodts, fluent in both French and Spanish, boasts a French degree in high powered electronics and electrical machines.