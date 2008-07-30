Flextronics expands ODM market presence

Flextronics expands ODM market presence through Fujitsu HPC server agreement. This Fujitsu Limited relationship broadens Flextronics' HPC and server capabilities, and further establishes Flextronics' ODM presence in Japan.

"We believe Flextronics was the ideal choice for an ODM partner based on its flexible, global footprint, broad services capabilities, strong technical competence, and expertise in AMD 4-way Quad core systems and the company's ability to support our business growth strategy," said Mr. Toshiyuki Kimura, general manager of PC Cluster Dev. Div., Next Generation Technical Computing Unit, Fujitsu Limited. "We look forward to continued success with Flextronics and are very pleased with the services they provided on our product now in production. With enhanced scalability, power saving architecture and its performance, Fujitsu expects our system offering of HPC computing to be further enhanced."



"We are proud to partner with Fujitsu Limited on this high performance system. The relationship with Fujitsu Limited has strengthened our presence in Japan for ODM services while continuing to establish even higher levels of design and manufacturing expertise in the 4-way server space," said Sean Burke, president, Flextronics Computing segment. "This was a significant HPC installation for Flextronics Computing and we are excited to be working with the Fujitsu Limited team to reach even higher levels of system performance in the future."