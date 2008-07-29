Electronics Production | July 29, 2008
Actel acquires Pigeon Point Systems
Actel has acquired Pigeon Point Systems, a privately-held supplier of telecommunications computing architecture (TCA) management components.
By acquiring the provider of TCA management components, Actel now offers a comprehensive solution for proprietary and standards-based system management implementations in the industrial, military, telecommunications, and medical markets. The acquisition is not expected to have a material effect on Actel's financial condition or results of operations. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Defined by the PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group, the industry-standard TCA specifications cover the AdvancedTCA, Advanced Mezzanine Card and the MicroTCA frameworks. According to industry estimates from market research firm VDC, the opportunity for the overall standards-based TCA system market is expected to be roughly $1.8 billion by 2009.
Earlier this year, Actel and Pigeon Point announced a partnership to develop and market solutions based on the Actel Fusion mixed-signal FPGAs to speed the design of AdvancedTCA blade and AdvancedMC carrier blade management controllers. The two companies' combined portfolio of reference designs, development kits, easy-to-use development environments and expert design services gives designers the capability to address system and power management issues throughout the design process.
"Pigeon Point is the de facto standard in the TCA arena," said John East, president and CEO of Actel. "As TCA experiences rapid deployment across the increasingly power-sensitive telecommunications, military and industrial markets, the merger of their market and technology leadership with Actel's innovative power and system management solutions gives us a tremendous opportunity to capture a significant portion of the TCA system market."
"Through mutual customer engagements, we've seen how the Actel Fusion FPGA offers TCA designers compelling benefits in implementing the critical system functions that affect TCA system and power management," said Mark Overgaard, president of Pigeon Point. "Actel's innovative mixed-signal Fusion FPGA, together with Pigeon Point's firmware and reference designs, will serve the complete range of customer applications—from simple system management to higher performance TCA applications."
Defined by the PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group, the industry-standard TCA specifications cover the AdvancedTCA, Advanced Mezzanine Card and the MicroTCA frameworks. According to industry estimates from market research firm VDC, the opportunity for the overall standards-based TCA system market is expected to be roughly $1.8 billion by 2009.
Earlier this year, Actel and Pigeon Point announced a partnership to develop and market solutions based on the Actel Fusion mixed-signal FPGAs to speed the design of AdvancedTCA blade and AdvancedMC carrier blade management controllers. The two companies' combined portfolio of reference designs, development kits, easy-to-use development environments and expert design services gives designers the capability to address system and power management issues throughout the design process.
"Pigeon Point is the de facto standard in the TCA arena," said John East, president and CEO of Actel. "As TCA experiences rapid deployment across the increasingly power-sensitive telecommunications, military and industrial markets, the merger of their market and technology leadership with Actel's innovative power and system management solutions gives us a tremendous opportunity to capture a significant portion of the TCA system market."
"Through mutual customer engagements, we've seen how the Actel Fusion FPGA offers TCA designers compelling benefits in implementing the critical system functions that affect TCA system and power management," said Mark Overgaard, president of Pigeon Point. "Actel's innovative mixed-signal Fusion FPGA, together with Pigeon Point's firmware and reference designs, will serve the complete range of customer applications—from simple system management to higher performance TCA applications."
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments