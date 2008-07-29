Zestron opens Cleaning Center in Germany

Zestron Europe is further expanding its facilities and is now adding an additional facility to its European headquarter located in Ingolstadt, Germany.

With a total of 3400 sqm, the new facility will accommodate the largest European Analytical and Technical Center. The 1000 sqm Technical Center will offer the opportunity for a global cleaning process validation as well as unique insight into all cleaning equipments used in the European market.



With free-of-charge cleaning trials, the Technical Center will give customers the opportunity to acquire a comprehensive overview and to find a solution for their specific requirements in just one day. While testing under real production conditions and qualifying surface cleanliness directly afterwards, customers will be assisted by one of Zestron’s qualified engineers.



To offer an overall more personal level of customer service, the number of process engineers has already been increased. The new facility is scheduled for completion by the end of 2008.