Microsoft to challenge LCD technology

Microsoft is said to have developed a new technology that is to rival LCD. It is said to provide displays that are faster, brighter, and more power efficient than LCDs.

The new telescopic pixels switch completely off and on within 1.5 milliseconds, according to researchers at Microsoft. LCDs on the other hand take between 25 and 45 milliseconds to do that.



The telescopic pixels are also said to be brighter. The new displays would be able to use a less strong backlight. This in turn would reduce energy consumption.



