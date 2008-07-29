PCB Connect to take over Elprint's Oslo office

The Swedish company PCB Connect AB has established an office in the Norwegian market by taking over Elprint's former office in Oslo.

When the Norwegian PCB manufacturer Elprint declared bankruptcy just prior to the holidays, the Oslo office was closed down too. However, when the new owners had the company up and running again, the Oslo office was no longer part of the organisation. Instead it was taken over by PCB Connect.



The new office will be directed by Svein-Erik Rambø, employ 4 staff and be located in Hønnefoss, just outside Oslo.