Foxconn: additional investment in China

Foxconn is said to invest further in China to increase production capacities.

The EMS-provider will invest an additionan US$ 200 million in China to increase the production of connectors, handset components, etc. reports Digitimes. A third of the investment is said to be financing increase production of PC related components, which may indicated a new direction – into the ODM notebook market – in Foxconn’s business set up.