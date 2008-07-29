AU Optronics eyes Slovakia & Poland for the new LCD plant

Rumours have it that the Czech Republic is no longer in the run as a possible location of AU Optronics’ new plant in Europe.

The Taiwan based company is said to - now - opt for either Poland or Slovakia. The LCD-panel manufacturer already supplies its production to electronics makers, said Financninoviny. LG has a new facility in Poland, while Matsushita, Samsung and Sony have business operations in Slovakia.