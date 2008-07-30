Elonics chooses Unisem Europe as manufacturing partner

Elonics has chosen Unisem Europe as its lead test and packaging partner for the production release of its new E4000 CMOS RF tuner.

The E4000, to be introduced towards the end of 2008, is the first in a family of products designed for reception of all major world-wide fixed and handheld terrestrial digital multimedia broadcast standards within UHF to L-Band ranges (64MHz to 1.70GHz), including DVB-T, DVB-H, ISDB-T, DMB, DAB and FM Radio.



Commenting on the decision, Alf Sheppard, VP of Operations at Elonics said, “Elonics has demanding requirements. We need the ability to ramp up production volumes quickly, and we must show our customers that our quality is second to none. Unisem’s track record of supporting European fabless semiconductor companies, providing high volume package and test solutions for the consumer electronics market, gives me confidence that we have a firm manufacturing foundation for the growth of our business”.



Elonics will be using Unisem’s QFN packaging technology.