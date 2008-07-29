Escatec chooses Valor vPlan

Valor has been selected by Escatec to provide vPlan – Valor’s next-generation, enterprise-level process engineering software solution for electronics assembly.

As a first step, vPlan will be implemented at the company’s NPI site in Switzerland. vPlan will help Escatec accelerate NPI projects by introducing a high level of automation into the pre-production stages, reducing setup time and minimizing revision spins. In addition, vPlan’s ability to output a validated product model in ODB++ format will enable Escatec to easily and seamlessly transfer products between sites.



“vPlan fits with the nature of our operation,” said Christoph Auerswald, Head of Engineering at Escatec. “For a global, versatile design and manufacturing contractor such as Escatec, Valor provides an one-stop-shop solution for reducing costs and offering increased flexibility for our customers.”



“In today’s global manufacturing environment, the ability to work seamlessly across the globe is not just ‘nice to have’ - it’s an essential competitive advantage. This is why we aim to provide electronics manufacturers with solutions that meet both their functional and business needs at all levels, and vPlan is just one example of that.” said Stephan Häfele, President of Valor Europe.



vPlan is a solution for synchronized process engineering in an easy to use package. It is a single solution that delivers a complete, seamless engineering process from CAD to machine, covering SMT, Through Hole Technology and manual assembly. It also delivers complete comprehensive and synchronized Manufacturing Process Definitions (MPD) to the production floor, and automatically generates machine specific libraries on demand (registered patent)