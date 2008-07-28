Kimball to employ 150 new people in Poland

The EMS provider Kimball Electronics will create an additional 150 jobs at its new facility in Poland.

As reported earlier, Kimball is currently building a new facility in Poland and has - so far - invested around €13.5 million. As stated before the plant will start production in 2009; full production is estimated to start in 2010. Kimball Electronics' Polish head office is in Poznań, where the company currently employs 350 staff.