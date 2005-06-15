MacDermid acquires Autotype

Autotype International has become part of MacDermid Inc., USA. MacDermid are a US publicly quoted group with a strong family shareholding.

The acquisition of Autotype from Norcros means that MacDermid will have $0.75billion sales focused in the printing, electronics and industrial finishing markets around the world.



MacDermid plan to enhance Autotype’s rapid development into new areas in the screen printing and electronics industries. They believe that with their help we can grow faster and be more successful. MacDermid has leading positions in the supply of offset blanket, flexo plates and Colorspan ink jet printers and supplies. MacDermid Electronic Solutions is a global leader in chemicals for PCB manufacturing. MacDermid Industrial Solutions is a supplier of chemicals for industrial finishing, specifically plating and coating of metals and plastics. There is no direct technology overlap but many areas of common interest and potential fruitful cooperation, according to a press release from Autotype.