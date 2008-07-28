Nordic Semiconductor to relocate supply chain headquarters to the Philippines

Nordic Semiconductor intents to set-up a regional supply chain headquarters in Manila, the Philippines. This will later be expanded to include a regional RF test-engineering group to support local backend test development and subcontract partners in Asia.

The move will represent a wholesale relocation of Nordic's supply chain headquarters from Norway to Asia, and Nordic now seeks to recruit local backend supply chain, production, and test engineering staff.



The new operation will be located within just a few miles of a Manila facility of Nordic's long-term test subcontractor, Amkor Technology, where Nordic's 2.4GHz ULP transceivers are tested on a base of permanently installed, Nordic-owned test systems. Nordic will now have its entire manufacturing and supply chain operations based in Asia, bar only a few legacy products being produced in Europe.



Organizationally, however, everything else is to remain headquartered in Norway; including Nordic's global sales and marketing headquarters in Oslo, and its global R&D and registered company headquarters in Trondheim.