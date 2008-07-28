Scanfil improves earnings during<br>the first half year

EMS provider Scanfil’s earnings improved clearly during the first half of year compared with the corresponding period last year.

Scanfil Group’s operating profit at the first half of the year is about EUR 11.4 million (EUR 7.5 million in the corresponding period 2007), which is 10.5 (6.8)% of turnover. Turnover for January – June is EUR 108.7 (111.1) million. Turnover for April – June is EUR 58.7 (58.9) million and operating profit is about EUR 6.6 (4.0) million, which is 11.3 (6.7)% of turnover.