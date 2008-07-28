FIC close down subsidiary in Czech<br>due to higher labour costs

First International Computer (FIC) will close down its notebook manufacturing subsidiary in the Czech Republic.

The company plans to transfer the production from the Czech Republic to its plant in Suzhou, China. The main customer at the Czech plant is Hewlett-Packard (HP). The close down is due to high local labour costs and decreasing orders.



