DuPont opens R&D Center in Russia

DuPont has opened the largest technical center in Russia dedicated to the development of automotive coatings.

The $3 million facility is located at the Yaroslav headquarters of DuPont Russian Coatings, a joint venture established in 2006 by DuPont and Russkie-Kraski to supply coatings to manufacturers of automobiles and commercial vehicles in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.