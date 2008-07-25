Kimball's new Polish plant<br>to be ready in July 2009

As earlier reported US based EMS provider Kimball is building a new plant in Poland. The plant is expected to be completed in July 2009.

A Polish subsidiary of German construction company Hochtief has been contracted to set up the Kimball production facility in Tarnowo Podgórne, near Posen. How much the investment is worth has not been revealed.

