Electronics Production | July 25, 2008
Infineon cut 3000 jobs worldwide
Taking into account the levels of risk in the current market conditions, the adverse foreign exchange rate development and the requirements of the re-organization of the company, headcount reductions will be inevitable, therefor Infineon will reduce 3000 employees.
Infineon must adapt its size to today’s market conditions. In the course of the implementation of these measures, it will be necessary to reduce headcount by a gross figure of approximately 3,000 employees. This figure refers to all sites, functions and levels across the company.
Infineon’s revenues in the third quarter of the 2008 fiscal year were Euro 1,029 million, down two percent sequentially and up two percent year-over-year. The sequential decline reflects a decrease of revenues in the Automotive, Industrial & Multimarket segment. Excluding effects from currency fluctuations, primarily between the U.S. dollar and the Euro, and acquisitions and divestitures, revenues increased one percent sequentially and six percent year-over-year.
Infineon EBIT was Euro 71 million in the third quarter, up from Euro 36 million in the prior quarter. Infineon EBIT in the third quarter included a net gain of Euro 41 million, mainly in connection with the sale of the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) business to LSI. Infineon EBIT in the third quarter also included Euro 7 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets related mainly to the business acquired from LSI. Infineon EBIT in the second quarter included net charges of Euro 8 million, and Euro 5 million in amortization of such acquired intangible assets.
Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter was Euro 45 million, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of Euro 0.06. For the second quarter, net income from continuing operations was Euro 19 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share were Euro 0.03.
The net loss from discontinued operations was Euro 637 million for the third quarter. This loss included Infineon’s share in Qimonda’s net loss, as well as charges of Euro 411 million from the write-down of Qimonda to its estimated fair value less costs to sell. Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations was Euro 0.85.
For the third quarter, Infineon reported group net loss of Euro 592 million, and basic and diluted loss per share of Euro 0.79.
