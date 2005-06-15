BenQ boss: "Germans don't work as hard as Chinese"

According to the Swedish technics time magazine "Ny Teknik" the new owner of Siemens Mobile, Ben Q, is now talking seriously to it's new employees. The handsets are going under the name Siemens Mobile for five more years but the employees are now being prepared for changed conditions.

In an interview for Der Spiegel the BenQ boss, Lee Kuen-Yao says that he doesn't count on the Germans to work as hard as the Chinees and the Germans have to realise that the mobile company is under a critical situation. At this moment the workforce will remain at the same level but the existing labor agreements is likely to be renegotiated.



According to mr Lee Kuen-Yao Siemens Mobile had too many changes on managing positions to achieve the "right" strategy in the telecom crisis. He also stated that the company focused too much on low-price mobiles.