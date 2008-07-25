Nifco establish plant in Poland

Japan based Nifco specialised in the automotive industry has established its first plant in Świdnica, Poland, which will employee 65 people.

Construction of another building at the new plant has already started and is epected to be completed in 2009. The total investment is worth approximately €4,5 million. The plant is expected to produce 28 million items per year. During 2009 Nifco may hire 40 new employees at the Polish plant.



The image shows Nifco's headquarter in Japan.