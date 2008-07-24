Czech electronics firms search for employees in Bulgaria

The shortage of employees in the Czech Republic has been large and the companies are turning everywhere to find new employees.

According to a report from the Slovakian recruiting agency, electronics companies are turning to Bulgaria to find qualified employees to work in the Czech Republic. Over the past five years the Czech Republic has developed into a European

electronics hot spot with companies like Foxconn, Panasonic, Hitachi and others who has invested in the country.



