OEM Electronics to end Maxim partnership

OEM Electronics, a Nordic distributor of electronic components, has decided to end its partnership with Maxim, the main supplier within its Semiconductors product area.

Last year turnover amounted to approximately 7 million Euros and the profit to approximately 200.000 Euros. The turnover as well as the profit has decreased over the last few years due to global competition.



Winding-up costs are estimated to amount to approximately 400.000 Euros and have burdened OEM Electronic’s profit in the second quarter. This change means that OEM Electronics will focus activities on niche products where the conditions are right for higher value-creation and better margins.