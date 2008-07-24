Continental interested in Autoliv

According to market speculations reported by Sweden based news web Realtid.se, German automotive company Continental is interested in buying Sweden based competitor Autoliv.

A suggested name for the combined companies, Conti-Liv, is mention by Realtid.se. After the recent merger with Siemens automotive division, Continental is now one of the biggest companies within the automotive electronics business after, Bosch, Denso, Delphi and Magma. Autoliv is a small company compared to these however they are strong within automotive security systems which makes them an interesting object for Continental.



Among the synergies between Continental and Autolive is Continental's boxes that includes electronics which controles the DSP system in vehicles. These were originally developed by Siemens Automotive. They are placed next to another box developed by Autoliv. These boxes controles the safety systems in the vehicle. Autoliv has now developed one common box for all safety systems including the DSP. This means conciderably lower costs for a car manufacturer, which only need to buy one box instead of two. This is threatening Continentals business and as an option to solve this problem is to buy Autoliv.



However Continental dismisses all theses speculations. Continental has just have

bought Siemens' automotive division and are currently in the process of combinding these two companies.